Agent Kia Joorabchian launches extraordinary attack on Jamie Carragher after Arsenal criticism

“Obviously he’s a little bit jealous.”

Agent Kia Joorabchian has launched a scathing attack on Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender’s criticism of Arsenal.

Speaking on Monday Night Football after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, Carragher took aim at the Gunners’ recruitment, singling out Willian, David Luiz and Cedric Soares as ‘joke’ signings with Mikel Arteta’s side languishing in 15th in the Premier League table.

Carragher then asked ‘is Kia Joorabchian making signings at the club?’

Joorabchian, who represents Willian, issued a stout defence of his client and Arsenal while speaking with Jim White on Sky Sports on Tuesday evening while saying that Carragher needed to ‘check his facts’.

“I thought tactically Arsenal were a shambles. So poor!” @Carra23 was not impressed with how Mikel Arteta set #AFC up against #THFC… Watch #BHASOU live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/jNgTQv6lMV pic.twitter.com/BQwuAu00Sk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2020

He said: “First and foremost, I understand Jamie’s job was saved by Gary Neville when he had that very bad incident and I understand he wants to protect this brand by making comments that are not correct.

Carragher doesn’t check his facts – Kia Joorabchian

“I’m very surprised because Jamie is one of the people that monopolises Sky Sports commentary. Sky Sports producers pay a lot of money to him – hundreds of thousands, so I can’t understand why he doesn’t check his facts before he speaks.

“The fact is I had nothing to do with the signing of Willian. If Jamie had bothered to check with Mikel or Edu, they would have said Mikel presented three different times to convince Willian to be his number one signing at Arsenal.

“He had an opportunity to stay at Chelsea and to go to two other Premier League clubs. [Inter] Miami made him a very nice offer. Mikel convinced him to stay.

“Furthermore, David Luiz was in the same situation. Mikel spent a lot of time in lockdown to speak to him and persuade him to stay. Gabriel was on the list of at least three other clubs.”

Joorabchian then questioned Carragher’s credentials as a pundit, claiming that he talks ‘rubbish’ and that the ex-England international is ‘jealous’ of not having as many trophies as Luiz or Willian.

“But the main point is – why do Sky pay Jamie Carragher so much money to talk rubbish?,” he continued.

“Surely he has the contacts through Sky or himself to make a phone call to Edu or even Sky to put a question in through the press department. Why make an assumption that is going to create an atmosphere that is very bad throughout the club?’

“Obviously he’s a little bit jealous because he hasn’t won as many trophies as David [Luiz] has in his hallway, nor Willian. They’ve won everything and he hasn’t. He feels aggrieved to them.

“He criticised David very badly last year when he had one bad game against Man City but never complimented him when he was man of the match in the FA Cup Final against Chelsea.

“One of the thing everyone misses – when you put people on TV like Jamie Carragher… the producers have to have that sense of saying “hey, this is not a personal vendetta”. I have so much information on Jamie Carragher – if I tried to spit it out on TV.”

Read More About: Arsenal, david luiz, jamie carragher, mikel arteta