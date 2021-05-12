“Absolutely exceptional offensive talent.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised “absolutely exceptional” Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood ahead of their Premier League game on Thursday.

United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford with both teams in need of three points: United to strengthen their grip on second place, Liverpool to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked how much credit United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves for developing a young team.

“Age-wise I would say it’s a really good mix,” said Klopp, who grouped Greenwood in with England’s crop of exciting young players.

“The offensive potential, they have obviously, I’m not sure if you would still consider, how old is Marcus (Rashford)? 21, 22, 23? He looks quite young but is obviously very experienced.

“Mason Greenwood, absolutely exceptional offensive talent, one of this English generation of offensive players, which is absolutely incredible. If you count them all, you think ‘who are you going to leave out?’

“Greenwood, Foden, Mount then Sterling and Sancho. Wow, what a generation,” Klopp added.

As for the job Solskjaer has done at United, Klopp was complimentary about his counterpart.

“Ole has done a really good job, we’ve spoken about that before and they play some really good stuff,” said the German.

“That’s why they are in the position they’re in. It’s been a good season for United in a difficult year.”

Klopp also said he was not surprised by Solskjaer’s team selection against Leicester with the United boss having made 10 changes to the side that beat West Brom on Sunday.

Solskjaer has come under criticism for fielding such a weakened line-up but drew sympathy from Klopp, who said it is a ‘crime’ that the Red Devils have been asked to play three Premier League games in such quick succession.

“It was the line-up I expected,” he said via The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter.

“They play Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday. That’s a crime. It’s not the fault of Ole and his players. Would I have done the same? Yes.”

Klopp also paid tribute to Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s team wrapped up their third Premier League title in four years following United’s defeat by Leicester City on Tuesday night.

“You can beat them but you have to be at your absolute top to do so. We could do that from time to time but this year obviously not, and so well deserved congratulations.”

