Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heard talking about ‘broken nose’ during Atalanta win

The German cut a typically animated figure on the touchline despite his side’s comfortable win.

One of the few upsides to football being played in front of empty stadiums is the ability to hear what players and managers are saying to each other.

Indeed, Liverpool’s impressive 5-0 win over Atalanta on Tuesday night was soundtracked by Jordan Henderson bellowing at the top of his lungs.

Whether he was complimenting a pass or barking tactical instructions at his teammates, it was a revealing insight into Henderson’s considerable vocal presence in the Liverpool midfield.

Of course, Henderson wasn’t the only one that was picked up by the various microphones surrounding the pitch at Atalanta’s Stadio di Bergamo as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be heard in regular dialogue with the match officials.

Despite his side’s superiority, Klopp was characteristically animated on the touchline as the Premier League champions took a significant step towards the Champions League knockout stages after making it three wins from three in Group D.

And the German was captured during a particularly heated exchange with the fourth official following an incident involving Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum was penalised for a foul on Atalanta wing-back Johan Mojica with the Dutchman having previously picked up a yellow card for hauling down Alejandro Gomez in the first half.

The referee’s decision to award Atalanta a free-kick prompted an angry response from Klopp, as caught in a clip by Twitter user SenneH90.

Highlight of the game. Klopp: “You serious?! I broke my nose 5 times, it was not 1 time a foul.” pic.twitter.com/hAFtwBz8cz — SH (@SenneH90) November 3, 2020

“Are you serious!?,” fumed Klopp.

“I broke my nose five times, it was not one time a foul!”

Klopp later earned himself a yellow card for his vociferous claims that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty following Mojica’s challenge on Curtis Jones.

While the 53-year-old was clearly delighted with his team’s performance, which featured a hat-trick by summer signing Diogo Jota, the Reds boss did not seem overly enamoured with some of the decisions made by Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan.

Klopp’s side will look to maintain their momentum when they travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

