Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he ‘respects’ Jose Mourinho’s managerial style

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s style of management ahead of their meeting on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool welcome Spurs to Anfield in a highly-anticipated top-two clash with the north Londoners currently ahead of the champions on goal difference.

Klopp and Mourinho have hugely contrasting styles. Whereas the German has turned Liverpool into an attacking juggernaut over the last five years, Mourinho’s fingerprints can be clearly seen on the current Tottenham crop; tight defensive unit capable of springing deadly counter-attacks.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game, Klopp has praised Mourinho’s unwavering commitment to getting results – even if it involves abandoning free-flowing attacking football.

“At the end of the day, it is all about getting results”

“I think with the very long time Jose Mourinho has been successful in the football business, he played pretty much all different systems and a lot of different styles,” said Klopp.

“As a coach, you have to adapt to the quality you have and mix up the ideas you have and that is one of the best skills of Jose Mourinho.

“At the end of the day, it is all about getting results and that is the best skill of Jose because in the decisive moments he is not bothered about style, he is just bothered about the result and that makes him the most successful manager around and I respect that.”

Klopp also feels that it is unfair to compare Mourinho’s Tottenham reign with his time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach’s last game in charge of the Red Devils was a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in December 2018.

‘Unfair to compare Mourinho’s Spurs to United reign’

“I don’t think you can compare the last game of Man United with the way they play now. From a confidence level it is completely different,” added Klopp.

“Has he reinvented himself? I don’t know – it looks a little bit like that when you see him on Instagram!

“Salah is not injured, Firmino is not injured, Mane is not injured…” Jose Mourinho has played down Liverpool’s injury issues – claiming every club goes through problems like this pic.twitter.com/nAkDMhMRJV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2020

“But apart from that he is just so experienced and smart he knows what to do. I think he asked for time at the beginning and obviously it paid off.

“Tottenham have the quality of the top teams and when they have the ball they show that.

“They defend like a top team and at the moment probably have the best counter-attacking movements.

“It is not that they play just a little bit of football, they are a proper package at the moment but that doesn’t cost me confidence when I think about my team. It is business as usual.”

