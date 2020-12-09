Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are ‘top favourites’ for Europa League

Manchester United will be joining Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the ‘top favourites’ to win the Europa League after dropping out of the Champions League.

United will compete in the last-32 of the Europa League after failing to progress from their Champions League group, losing 3-2 away to RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s decisive encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will go into the draw alongside Tottenham, Leicester City and Arsenal, all of whom have assured their Europa League progress with a game to spare.

And Mourinho feels United – who reached the Europa League semi-final last season only to lose to eventual winners Sevilla – have to be considered as one of the strong favourites for the secondary competition.

“Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition,” said Mourinho ahead of his side’s final group game against Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

“The teams that drop from Champions League are always strong, and are teams that normally don’t belong to that level.

“Manchester United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard, PSG, Manchester and Leipzig, very hard.

“We all knew it was not going to be easy for any one of them and we all knew from that group a top team would drop into the Europa League.”

Mourinho also said he was proud of his record of never having failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

At United, Mourinho led the club to Europa League success in his first season in charge (2016/17) before reaching the Champions League knockout rounds in the following campaign, finishing top of a group that also contained Basel, CSKA Moscow and Benfica.

In the 2018/19 season, Mourinho again secured passage to the round of 16 with a surprise away win at Juventus proving crucial. That was not enough to save his job, however, as he was dismissed just six days after the final group game, a 2-1 defeat away to Valencia.

“I am happy with the record because it meant that my clubs were always in a position of progressing,” said the Portuguese tactician, who won the Champions League with Porto in 2004.

“Economically important of course, but not just for that also for the prestige, sometimes more difficult than others.

“For example, at Manchester United when we lost at home to Juventus we had to go to Turin to then qualify in a very difficult group also with Valencia.”

