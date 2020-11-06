Jose Mourinho criticises Tottenham Hotspur star despite man of the match performance

He’s a hard man to please.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Giovani Lo Celso despite the midfielder’s starring turn in the Europa League.

Lo Celso scored the third of Tottenham’s three goals as they cruised to a comfortable 3-1 Europa League victory away to Ludogorets.

The Argentine, who cost Spurs £55m from Real Betis, tapped home into an empty net after some fine build-up play from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Son Heung-min.

The trip to Bulgaria proved happier for Lo Celso than last week’s visit to Belgium as he was hooked at half-time during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp. This time out, the former Paris Saint-Germain man was named man of the match by Spurs fans.

However, despite his telling contribution, Mourinho said that Lo Celso needed to work on his fitness and work-rate off the ball.

“Good with the ball and not very good without the ball,” said the Portuguese coach.

“His physical condition is not good. He didn’t have a pre-season.

“During the lockdown during the previous season he had problems – he didn’t train in that period when other guys were training so he has been up and down in his preparation. So he’s been coming now, step by step.

“I feel that when he plays he’s not the Gio that we know, not the Gio that we know that he can be an amazing player. But with the ball of course great criteria and he knows what he’s doing of course, and understands the way we want to play.

“But we need more intensity to be fitter, to be more intense and to be stronger in the transitions.

“But of course he played more than an hour, and for that hour of course was a football match that we needed to win but it was also let’s say a training session to improve his match fitness.”

Lo Celso has started only one league game for Spurs this season – the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in September.

Read More About: europa league, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur