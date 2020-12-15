Jose Mourinho: master of subterfuge.

Over the years, we have become accustomed to watching the frenetic moments in the aftermath of a managerial sacking play out on our television screens.

On so many occasions, Sky Sports News reporters have been perfectly placed to approach the tinted windows of a Range Rover as a dismissed manager hastily tries to make for the hills.

When a departure is particularly high-profile, however, creativity is required on the part of the dismissed to avoid having microphones shoved through their car window.

And that’s exactly what Jose Mourinho reportedly had after he was relieved of his duties at Chelsea in 2015.

Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea imploded spectacularly during the 2015/16 season. Having led the Blues to the Premier League title in the previous season after returning to Stamford Bridge, Mourinho oversaw a catastrophic defence of their crown.

Chelsea lost nine of their opening 16 Premier League games, leaving them languishing down in 16th place by the time Mourinho was shown the door in December.

And, according to The Athletic, Mourinho was in no mood to face reporters after being dismissed at the club’s Cobham training base during the staff Christmas lunch.

“With an elaborate decoy plan wrong-footing the media scrum outside, The Athletic can reveal he departed the club’s training ground for the last time smuggled away in the boot of one of his assistant’s cars,” writes Dominic Fifield.

Given the media storm caused over Mourinho’s touchline argument with club doctor Eva Carneiro and physio Jon Fearn, Chelsea had anticipated an intense level of interest in the manager’s exit.

So they devised a plan to dupe the huddle of reporters waiting outside.

As detailed in The Athletic article, “a plan was hatched to smuggle Mourinho off the premises involving Kevin Campello, the player liaison officer, being driven out of the training ground in the Portuguese’s Jaguar, yanking his hoodie down to cover his face and making sure the expensive watch on his left wrist was clearly visible.”

A stunning admission from José Mourinho – The infamous laundry basket story was true! Here’s how he got away with it…#beINMourinho #beINPL pic.twitter.com/2mhn0MUn3m — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 19, 2019

With journalists busy chasing after the decoy, Mourinho stuffed himself into the boot of the SUV owned by his assistant Silvino Louro and left the car park undetected.

Mourinho, of course, was no stranger to squeezing into tight spaces for covert missions. In 2005, during his first spell at Chelsea, he hid in a laundry basket in order to give his players a team talk ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich despite having been given a touchline ban by Uefa.

Mourinho needn’t worry about hatching such elaborate ruses this season. At the moment, his Tottenham Hotspur team are top of the Premier League table.

