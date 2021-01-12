Ozil played under Mourinho at Real Madrid.

On Monday evening, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil engaged in a Q&A with fans on his Twitter account.

It was a revealing three-hour session in which the German playmaker waded into the Ronaldo-Messi GOAT debate and explained his affinity with Fenerbahce, with whom he is being heavily linked as he prepares to leave Arsenal.

The 32-year-old also responded to a fan who asked if he would rather play for Tottenham or retire.

‘Easy question. Retire!,” answered Ozil, who has not played for Arsenal since March after being frozen out of first-team matters by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

And when asked about Ozil’s remark, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho offered a characteristically cutting response to the player he managed at Real Madrid.

“Who told him that Tottenham were interested in signing him?” asked Mourinho.

🗣️ “Who said we were interested in signing him?” Jose Mourinho with a brutal response to Mesut Ozil saying he would rather retire than play for Tottenham Hotspur. #THFCpic.twitter.com/61yiNX3JoP — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) January 12, 2021

The Portuguese coach was speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Wednesday night.

Spurs were originally due to travel to Aston Villa but a Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club forced the Premier League to postpone that fixture.

As a result, Spurs v Fulham, which was previously postponed from December 30 due to Covid-19 issues at the latter, was chosen to fill the spot.

Mourinho has little sympathy for Fulham

However, Mourinho said he has little sympathy for Fulham having 48 hours notice for the game after he was informed of the original fixture not going ahead just two hours before kick-off.

“Are you serious?,” he said.

“I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started.

“The biggest impact is to have matches postponed, that is the biggest impact.

“The changing of the order of the matches, the impact is minimal because in the end you have to play 19 matches at home and away, you have to play two matches against every team.

“If it is to help the Premier League to go and end properly, I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive.”

Read More About: Arsenal, jose mourinho, mesut ozil, tottenham hotspur