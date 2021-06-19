Jose Mourinho responds to Luke Shaw’s comments about pair’s time together at Man United

“A boy with some fears and scars from that awful night.”

Jose Mourinho has defended his treatment of Luke Shaw during the pair’s time together at Manchester United following criticism from the left-back earlier this week.

Mourinho and Shaw did not see eye to eye at Old Trafford with the full-back losing his place under the Portuguese boss, who questioned the player’s attitude.

Earlier this week, Shaw opened up on his experience playing under Mourinho at United, admitting they had a ‘mixed relationship’ and that he didn’t feel like a part of the team when the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss was there.

Shaw has since enjoyed a rebirth under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was one of United’s standout performers during the 2020-21 season.

“It was a mixed relationship,” Shaw told SPORTbible. “A lot of the things that happened between us two, sometimes he went about it in the right way. I think a lot of people will agree with that at the club.

“Our relationship wasn’t the best. It was probably quite easy to see that from the outside. But one thing Jose did do was make me mentally much stronger. I think mental strength is what I would describe that period under Jose Mourinho.

‘It was not easy for him’

“I think I felt part of the team under Ole, whereas under Jose sometimes I didn’t. Ole showed his belief and confidence in me. I always believed good times were coming.

“I stuck in and dug deep, went through a lot but come out better on the other side.”

However, speaking on talkSPORT, Mourinho has defended his man-management methods by saying that his attempts to improve Shaw’s mentality after a near career-ending injury did not resonate with the player.

Jose Mourinho greeting Luke Shaw & Pogba 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YxvHEfhYv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

“I found a boy,” claimed the 58-year-old, who is now in charge of Roma.

“I found a boy after an incredible injury that put his career at risk. A boy with some fears and scars from that awful night.

“Then to work with me in a club where I was trying to improve mentalities and make ambitions and responsibilities to grow up. It was not easy for him.

“I push players to the limit and sometimes players aren’t ready to follow me in that mentality. We had good periods, he’s a player with lots of talent. I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s playing.”

