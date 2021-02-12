Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hits out at Gareth Bale for ‘totally wrong’ Instagram post

Share and Enjoy !

Bale has been a peripheral figure in recent weeks.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has explained why he felt the need to ‘address’ an Instagram post from Gareth Bale, saying that it was a ‘contradiction with reality’.

“I have to admit that his post created a need of being addressed,” Mourinho said in his press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League with Manchester City.

“There was a contradiction between the post and the reality. Since the beginning of the season, in relation to everything, I’ve tried to be very private and keep everything indoors but I felt that I needed to address the situation.”

“Probably the post was not even his responsibility, but it was showing ‘that training session was great and I’m ready’, which was totally wrong. So when questioned I had to give the reality of things.

“I repeat for the last time. He was not feeling good. He asked for a scan. He had a scan. The scan did not show an injury but his feelings were still there but as coaches, medical people we can never go against the player feelings.

“So he was not ready for the game. It’s as simple as that. If he’s ready for tomorrow he’s selected for tomorrow.”

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Mourinho was left ‘furious’ by an Instagram post from Bale ahead of the club’s FA Cup defeat by Everton.

Spurs were edged out 5-4 after extra-time in a nine-goal thriller at Goodison Park as Mourinho saw one of his best chances of securing silverware this season go up in smoke.

However, Bale was left out of Mourinho’s squad for the cup clash having been an unused substitute in recent league games against Chelsea and West Brom.

Speaking about the Welshman’s absence, Mourinho said: “Well, I think it’s better for me to say. So we played against West Bromwich on the Sunday and he didn’t play.

“On Monday I was a little bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not comfortable with some muscular area.

Mourinho angered by Bale post.

“So, he didn’t train on Monday and then on Tuesday he trained with the team.

“But I was informed that his desire would be to work with the sports science for a couple of days to strengthen that area where he’s not feeling comfortable.

“That’s the reason why he’s not here.”

However, according to the Mirror, Mourinho was unimpressed by Bale’s Instagram post, which showed the winger training accompanied by the caption: “Good session today.”

Mourinho was said to be angered as Bale’s post “made him out to be the bad guy.”

Bale’s move to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid has not gone according to plan for the north Londoners.

Many had hoped a return to the club the propelled him towards stardom would help him rediscover his best form.

Yet, Bale has been a peripheral figure under Mourinho with the 31-year-old managing only 232 minutes of Premier League action.

Underwhelming loan spell.

While Bale has appeared more in the Europa League, he has often struggled to make an impact while on the pitch.

Mourinho also told a reporter “you don’t deserve an answer” after being asked why he did summon Bale from the bench during Tottenham’s recent defeat by Chelsea.

Back on January 25, Mourinho said Bale had to “earn” his minutes on the pitch but the four-time Champions League winner has played in just one of the four matches Spurs have played since.

“I cannot give players minutes, minutes on the pitch is not something I can give, so I’m not going in this direction,” Mourinho said.

“We all know the difficulties he had for a couple of seasons, we all know that he arrived injured, we all know that even this season [has been] a little bit up and down with small things.

“The most important thing for him is to be consistent, training without any problems and when a player is consistent in training, high intensity without any kind problems then the player is ready.

“Not to be given minutes, but is ready to earn minutes, and that for me is a difference.”

