It was another frustrating night for Mourinho.

The pressure on Jose Mourinho intensified on Thursday as his Tottenham Hotspur side fell to their third successive Premier League defeat.

Spurs lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea with Jorginho’s first-half penalty enough to give Thomas Tuchel’s Blues all three points.

The result deepens Mourinho’s malaise after losses to Liverpool and Brighton. Tottenham’s three-game losing streak leaves them eighth in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho unhappy with the referee.

Mourinho was not impressed with referee Andre Marriner’s performance during the Chelsea game.

Marriner awarded Chelsea a spot-kick after Eric Dier was adjudged to have fouled Timo Werner inside the Spurs penalty area.

It is the first time Mourinho has lost back-to-back top-flight games at home during his managerial career.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese tactician revealed what he said to Marriner at the final whistle.

“I told him something that he knows already which is that I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League and I care for him,” Mourinho said in his press conference.

“He’s a referee that I have a big admiration [for] and that gives me probably a good position to tell him that I didn’t like his performance so it was basically like that.

‘I didn’t like the performance.’

“I have a very good relationship with Andre, so that gives me a good position to tell him that I didn’t like the performance.”

Despite a timid performance without talismanic striker Harry Kane, Mourinho said he was encouraged to see a sense of ‘togetherness’ among his players against Chelsea, especially during an improved second-half display.

“I don’t like to speak about Harry Kane and company but they mean something for the confidence of the players,” said Mourinho.

“We tried without Vinícius against Brighton. We tried today with Vinícius and two up. We tried in the second half with him as a target man and two wingers and a No 10. We’re trying to go on the search but I saw togetherness.

“It’s not easy to see togetherness with bad results, difficulties, injuries. Togetherness is very easy to show when you’re on a high and winning matches.

“But in difficult moments it’s more difficult to see that togetherness but I saw that in the second half. No doubts for me.”

