Jose Mourinho pinpoints the simple reason why he failed at Manchester United

“I felt that I left in the middle of the process.”

When Jose Mourinho was appointed Manchester United manager in 2016, there was cautious optimism that he would return the club to the Premier League summit.

David Moyes’ tenure had proved a disaster, and while United won the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal, it became clear that the Red Devils would not challenge for the league title while playing the Dutchman’s ponderous possession-based football.

Mourinho’s appointment was, at the time, hugely promising. After all, he came to United as a three-time Premier League champion with Chelsea.

Of course, while he led the club to Europa League and League Cup success in his first season, Mourinho was unable to oversee a genuine title challenge at Old Trafford.

Failure at United

United finished sixth in his first season, and while they were runners-up to Manchester City the following year, Mourinho’s side were never considered to be a genuine threat to Pep Guardiola’s march to supremacy with City finishing 19 points ahead of their neighbours.

In the 2018/19 campaign, things turned sour for Mourinho at United. When he was sacked in December, United were sixth and already 19 points adrift of Liverpool after just 17 games.

Mourinho is now in the process of steadily rebuilding his reputation at Tottenham Hotspur. After an up-and-d0wn first half-season at Spurs, he has moulded what looks like a team capable of challenging Liverpool’s place at the summit.

Looking back, Mourinho believes his failure at United was ultimately down to not being afforded enough time to reverse the club’s fortunes.

I needed more time at United – Mourinho

“In a certain period of my career, with a profile of club I was getting in hands, we didn’t need as much time to reach success,” Mourinho said via The Independent ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Liverpool on Wednesday.

“We did it at Porto, Inter, Real [Madrid], Chelsea, both times, we did it without that need of that longevity and also my desire to try different things and my crazy desire to go to many countries, and to try to win it, and try to get different experiences in many different countries, was perfect because was about winning, and goodbye, and let’s try another thing.

Mourinho on his #THFC future & the process to win trophies: “I believe that the club structure is happy to work with me, so I see myself staying for a long time, but if we can accelerate the process, and doing good things, then of course we are not going to waste time.” pic.twitter.com/aaGrOZeYXS — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 15, 2020

“The first club where I felt I need time and time was not given was at Manchester United, because I felt that I left at the middle of the process, but I learn very early to respect decisions, which I did at United.”

Mourinho insists that he remains on good terms with United despite his mid-season departure.

“We did what we did, we did what was possible to do, and we move on,” he added. “I am happy, they are happy, and we have a great relation, which is something I am very proud always to say, when I leave clubs, I keep very good relationship with everybody, and United is one more example of that. Jose Mourinho goes on remarkable rant playing down Liverpool’s injury crisis

“Now, in Tottenham I know the profile of job I have in hands, and hopefully until now I am enjoying very, very much to be in the club.

“I believe that the club is happy to work with me, so I see myself staying for a long time, but if we can accelerate the process, like we are accelerating, and being doing good things like we are doing, of course we are not going to waste time.”

