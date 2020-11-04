Jose Mourinho reacts angrily to Harry Kane question after controversial penalty

The Tottenham Hotspur boss did not appreciate the question.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at suggestions that Harry Kane was ‘clever’ while winning a penalty in Sunday’s win over Brighton.

Kane went down following a collision with Seagulls midfielder Adam Lallana, prompting criticism from some observers.

Gary Lineker, for example, said he thought Kane ‘bought’ the penalty, which he scored to put Spurs 1-0 up during a 2-1 win. Some went further by suggesting that Kane had fouled Lallana by backing into the former Liverpool man before throwing himself to the floor.

However, Mourinho has launched a stout defence of his star man while questioning why the media are not highlighting the penalties won by players from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, for example, earned a penalty on Saturday following contact from West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku, while three United players – Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire – have won spot-kicks already this season.

“Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and Lallana came in a reckless fashion,” said Mourinho, who was speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League group stage clash with Ludogorets.

“Why are you saying it is clever? Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It’s a foul.

“I thought it was a direct free-kick but VAR said it was inside the box because it was on the line. What are we talking about being clever? Harry Kane just wants to score goals.”

Mourinho proceeded to describe Lallana’s challenge as ‘reckless’ before suggesting that the media review the penalties won by the ‘clever’ players from Tottenham’s rivals.

“Lallana was reckless. Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with ‘clever’ players and getting penalties. Don’t speak about Harry Kane.”



