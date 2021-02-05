Jose Mourinho tells reporter ‘you don’t deserve an answer’ when asked about Gareth Bale

Mourinho’s Spurs have now lost three games on the bounce.

Tottenham Hotspur fell further out of touch in the Premier League on Thursday night as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home by Chelsea.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel earned a second consecutive win following Sunday’s success over Burnley.

Mourinho leaves Bale on the bench.

For Spurs, it was the third defeat in a row and another game in which their attack was blunted without injured striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham managed only two shots on target, but while Mourinho summoned substitutes Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela in the search for an equaliser, he left Gareth Bale on the bench.

Bale started Spurs’ defeat by Brighton at the weekend only to be hauled off on the hour-mark and replaced by Lucas.

I asked Jose why he didn’t bring Bale on. He said ‘good question but you don’t deserve an answer’ 😱 pic.twitter.com/Z5ULM94fMu — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 4, 2021

However, following the Chelsea game, Mourinho was clearly in no mood to discuss the winger, who has played just 232 minutes of league football on loan from Real Madrid this season.

“Can I just ask one tiny question – obviously you were just one-nil down… Gareth Bale, a lot of people were saying bring him on. Can I ask why you didn’t bring him on?” journalist Alison Bender asked Mourinho.

“Good question but I don’t think you deserve an answer,” replied Mourinho, who thanked Bender before ending the interview.

Jose Mourinho telling @alibendertv she DOESN’T deserve an answer when asked why Gareth Bale didn’t play! 😳#TOTCHE#StadiumAstro pic.twitter.com/nETf9D3gaD — Stadium Astro 😷 (@stadiumastro) February 4, 2021

When asked about Bale in his post-match press conference, the former Manchester United boss said: “I’m doing my best, he is doing his best, everyone is doing the best.”

Bale has started just two league games since rejoining Spurs on loan.

Despite another disappointing result, Mourinho said he saw a ‘togetherness’ in his side during the second half against Chelsea.

“I don’t like to speak about Harry Kane and company but they mean something for the confidence of the players,” he said.

“We tried without Vinicius against Brighton. We tried today with Vinícius and two up. We tried in the second half with him as a target man and two wingers and a No 10. We’re trying to go on the search but I saw togetherness.

“It’s not easy to see togetherness with bad results, difficulties, injuries. Togetherness is very easy to show when you’re on a high and winning matches.

“But in difficult moments it’s more difficult to see that togetherness but I saw that in the second half. No doubts for me.”

