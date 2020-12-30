Jose Mourinho aims sarcastic dig at Premier League with Fulham v Spurs in doubt

“Best league in the world.”

Update: Tottenham v Fulham has been postponed, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the Premier League with the Tottenham Hotspur manager waiting to hear if his side’s home game against Fulham this evening will go ahead.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is in doubt due to positive coronavirus cases at Fulham.

However, posting on Instagram at 2pm on Wednesday, four hours before the game is due to kick off, Mourinho hinted at his disgruntlement over the time it is taking the Premier League to make a decision.

“Match at 6 pm… We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world,” wrote Mourinho.

Manchester City’s trip to Everton was postponed on Monday, four hours before kick off due to an outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Fulham manager Scott Parker was not in the dugout for his side’s goalless draw on St Stephen’s Day after a member of his household tested positive for Covid-19.

Mourinho and Spurs in need of three points

Parker was due to return for the Spurs game this evening.

According to Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick, there is still a possibility that the Premier League will postpone the Fulham v Tottenham match.

#thfc Hearing there are still doubts over Spurs-Fulham going ahead, with final decision to be made by the Premier League. As it stands, both clubs preparing to play but waiting to hear from PL. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 30, 2020

Mourinho’s Totenham are in need of three points after a troubling festive period that has seen the north Londoners pick up two points from their last four games, leaving them six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Mourinho expressed his frustration after his side were held to a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

“I am frustrated with the result, we had control of game, we had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t,” he said. “It’s not just about not scoring but also not being dangerous and ambitious and for me that’s the problem.

“It is a concern. The fact we score early goals and we don’t kill matches. We must score another, it’s as simple as that. Even defending very well, which we did as a team, that is not enough. Even if we had done that and we won 1-0, my feeling would be the same.”

