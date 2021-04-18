Jonny Evans on the player Alex Ferguson would talk about ‘a lot’ before big games

Evans broke into the Manchester United first-team under Ferguson before leaving to join West Brom in 2015.

Jonny Evans has offered a fascinating insight into Alex Ferguson’s style of management as the Leicester City defender prepares for his side’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Leicester have impressed under Brendan Rodgers this season and are two wins away from winning their first trophy under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss.

And Evans admits he has been thinking about Ferguson‘s influence before the Wembley encounter with the Saints.

The 33-year-old defender spent six years in the Scot’s first team at Old Trafford, helping the Red Devils three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League in 2008.

Evans said Ferguson used to speak about former United captain Bryan Robson’s ‘competitive zone’ to inspire his players before big games.

“Sir Alex always talked about concentration, he spoke about it before most games,” Evans told the Mirror.

“It was probably one of the biggest messages he gave to us – he wanted everyone so entrenched in the game.

“He’d talk about the ex-captains he’d had who had really impressed him.

“He spoke about Bryan Robson a lot, how he would go into this competitive zone, and he wanted all of us to be like that, to have the ultimate concentration for 90 minutes.

“I was very grateful for that experience and being a part of a team that was winning things. And I felt like I contributed a lot.

“I’m very proud of all those trophies I got but, on the other hand, you had players in your team like Ryan Giggs who probably had 12, 13 Premier League titles.

“So you never felt like you could get carried away by winning a couple.”

Evans is hoping for a more positive outcome than his only previous FA Cup semi-final appearance in 2009 when Everton beat United on penalties.

“I’ve never reached an FA Cup final and it’s something that has eaten away at me over the years,” added the Northern Ireland defender.

“The closest we got was probably with United in a semi-final which we lost on penalties to Everton.

“I’ve played a few games at Wembley – Community Shield matches, a couple of League Cup finals – but it would definitely be nice to be playing in the FA Cup final.

