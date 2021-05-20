John Terry responds to Tottenham fans after chant during Aston Villa’s comeback win

“Different stadium, same old story. Three points.”

Aston Villa coach John Terry mocked Tottenham Hotspur after his side came from behind to beat Spurs on Wednesday night.

Tottenham took an early lead through Steven Bergwijn only for a remarkable Sergio Reguilon own goal and Olie Watkins’ strike to lift Vila to a 2-1 win.

The result leaves Spurs in a precarious position with one game left: in seventh and ahead of eighth-placed Everton on goal difference with Arsenal a point adrift.

Terry responds to Tottenham fans.

Tottenham must travel to Champions League-chasing Leicester City on the final day of the season.

During the Spurs-Villa game, some Tottenham fans attempted to unnerve Terry by singing a chant about Ledley King (‘Oh Ledley, Ledley, he’s better than John Terry’).

The former Chelsea captain responded by turning to face the Spurs supporters before holding aloft an imaginary trophy.

Spurs fans singing their song about Ledley King being better than John Terry. Terry turns around and holds an imaginary trophy aloft in response. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 19, 2021

Terry continued to goad Spurs fans after the match on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a social media post while adding 17 trophy emojis and two laughing emojis.

Terry also posted a picture of Villa youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, both of whom came on as late substitutes to make their Premier League debuts.

“Great way to bounce back tonight,” wrote Terry. “I enjoyed that one.

“Superb team performance. Different stadium, same old story. Three points.”

Villa boss Dean Smith, meanwhile, said his side deserved all three points after bouncing back from Sunday’s 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace.

“We had some big chances,” said Smith. To come here and to have 20 attempts at their goal shows the attacking intent from the off.

“We didn’t start the way I would have liked with Tottenham starting well inside the first five or six minutes and it was a mistake which put them ahead. But our reaction from their goal was excellent.

“There was some really good pressing which resulted in some big chances and we worked some good opportunities and felt it was a worthy victory.”

