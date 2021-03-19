John Barnes on the change Roy Keane needs to make to succeed as a manager

The Irishman has been linked with the Celtic job in recent weeks.

John Barnes believes Roy Keane would not be able to replicate his uncompromising brand of punditry as a manager.

Keane has established himself as one of Sky Sports’ top pundits but has recently been linked with the vacant Celtic managerial job.

The former Manchester United midfielder has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011, although he has worked as an assistant boss to Paul Lambert at Aston Villa while he worked alongside Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest and the Ireland national team.

Roy Keane at Celtic.

If Keane were to return to management, Barnes – who had a brief spell as Celtic boss at the turn of the millennium – believes he would need to ‘change his style’ as ‘shouting and abusing players’ would result in him losing the dressing room.

“If Roy Keane went to Celtic and managed the way he pundits, he won’t succeed,” former Liverpool midfelder Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“He’s intelligent enough to know that he’d have to change his style to what we see in the TV studio.

“Twenty, thirty years ago, his style would have worked, shouting and abusing players, but that doesn’t work with modern players anymore, he would struggle with this approach and lose the dressing room.

“However, Roy Keane’s a clever person, so he would likely change his approach if he went in as manager there.

“If the fans and the club give him time, then I’m sure Celtic will be as competitive as Rangers have been since Steven Gerrard was given the time. Keane will not be successful with Celtic overnight.

Roy Keane to Celtic? I think it would be a good pairing. pic.twitter.com/ShLdRRvZie — DM (@DavidMeyler) March 15, 2021

“Success will depend on Roy Keane and how he approaches the job and whether he is given enough backing by the board.”

Celtic are looking for a permanent replacement for Neil Lennon after the Northern Irishman left the Glasgow club in February.

In addition to Keane, Chris Wilder, Eddie Howe and Jesse Marsch have been linked with a move to the Parkhead dugout.

Read More About: Celtic, john barnes, roy keane