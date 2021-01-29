The severity of Joel Matip’s injury as Liverpool’s defensive crisis deepens

It doesn’t look good for Matip.

Liverpool boosted their hopes of retaining the Premier League title on Thursday with an impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane all scored as the champions ended a run of five league games without a win.

The result leaves Liverpool in fourth place, four points adrift of pacesetters Manchester City.

However, Liverpool’s win was somewhat overshadowed by an injury to Joel Matip. The Cameroonian centre-back was forced off at half-time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Nathaniel Phillips called in as his replacement.

Matip’s injury was cause for concern among Liverpool supporters with first-choice centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez still out. Fabinho, who has filled in impressively in defence this season, missed the Spurs game with a minor muscle injury.

The severity of Matip’s injury.

Unfortunately for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Matip’s injury appears to be more severe.

After the game, Paul Joyce, who covers Liverpool for The Times, tweeted that Liverpool are ‘worried’ about the severity of the 29-year-old’s ankle ligaments injury.

Ankle ligaments injury for Matip. Liverpool are worried about severity. https://t.co/BVf2aNRj0V — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 28, 2021

Ankle ligaments injuries tend to take at least six weeks to heal. If it is indeed severe, Matip could miss at least two months of action, or three if he is really unfortunate.

Klopp bemoaned his luck during his post-match interview, describing his defensive injury crisis as ‘incredible’.

“If you have a centre-half available at a reasonable price, and one with the quality we need, then send me a message,” he told BT Sport.

“What I saw today was who we are.” “It was a massive fight, and the football obviously on top of that.” “I saw a lot of things I wanted to see, yes.” 🎙 A delighted Jurgen Klopp’s shares his post-match thoughts with @TheDesKelly… pic.twitter.com/EOMv0NzjjQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021

“We thought [about making signings] and we think the whole time but it’s about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player. It’s incredible what’s happening in the defensive line.

“It’s not just about bringing a body in. Nate and Rhys have done so well.

“The situation is unbelievably strange. We will see what we do but this tonight did not help. It looks like something serious.”

On Liverpool’s performance, Klopp said he was pleased with what he saw at both ends of the pitch from his players.

“What I saw today, it’s not about shape or form actually, it’s like who we are and that’s us,” he said.

“In the second half especially, that was us. There was a massive fight and football on top of that.

“I don’t know the numbers but apart from a few minutes in the first half, I don’t remember that they had a lot of the ball but it was always really quick with the counter-attacking and we defended really well. It was a good performance and I saw a lot of things I wanted to see.”

Read More About: joel matip, jurgen klopp, Liverpool