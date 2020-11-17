Former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton in running for Dundalk role

Former Southampton and Ipswich Town midfielder Jim Magilton is the frontrunner to become Dundalk’s director of football.

Magilton, 51, has impressed during his seven-year spell as the Irish Football Association’s Elite Performance Director, playing a vital role in the development of Northern Ireland’s young footballers.

The former Ipswich and Queens Park Rangers manager also interviewed for the vacant Northern Ireland position following Michael O’Neill’s departure but lost out to Ian Baraclough.

The director of football position at Oriel Park would see Magilton installed above head coach Filippo Giovagnoli, who guided the Lilyewhites into this season’s Europa League group stages following Vinny Perth’s dismissal.

“We have a shortlist and it’s got three people on it,” Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer told the Examiner.

“We haven’t come to an agreement with any of the three yet but we’re trying and hopefully it will happen in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve been searching for a while and we’ve now found three candidates and we’ll choose one of them sometime in the next two weeks.”

Dundalk finished third in the pandemic-affected 2020 League of Ireland campaign, 22 points adrift of champions Shamrock Rovers.

Magilton previously worked in the league as assistant manager under Michael O’Neill at Rovers in 2011, while he also had a brief spell in charge of A-League side Melbourne Victory.

