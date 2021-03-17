‘It’s an honour’ – RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch opens up on Celtic links

“It’s an amazing club and it would be an honour to even be considered.”

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that reports linking him to the vacant Celtic job are an “honour” but insists he has a “job to do” at the Austrian club.

Marsch has impressed since taking the Salzburg job in 2019, leading the club to the double in his first season in charge.

Prior to that appointment, the American worked under Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig. The former Chicago Fire midfielder also had spells in charge of Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls.

Neil Lennon left Celtic in February.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Neil Lennon in February. Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, current Scotland manager Steve Clarke and Ireland legend Roy Keane are among those to have been linked with a move into the Parkhead dugout.

And while Marsch has described the Celtic job as ‘interesting’ he does not seem keen on departing Salzburg just yet.

“I’ve heard [about the links]. It’s an honour for me,” Marsch told BBC Sport.

🗣️ “When I started coaching I realised that the future of the game was more in playing in transition.” Jesse Marsch, who is the latest to be linked with Celtic, talks about his philosophy and Ralf Rangnick’s influence on him as a coach 🇩🇪 #CelticFC — The Coaches’ Voice (@CoachesVoice) March 17, 2021

“Three or four years ago, being linked with a club like Celtic would literally be an impossibility for me.

“And now that this is where I am, I always just try to look at it in terms of, ‘what would the project look like?’

“Would we have similar ideas in how to build it the right way, invest in the academy, invest in young players and create this development process that I’m talking about? And not just focus on winning.

“Obviously, I know that when you’re the coach of Celtic, winning is the most important thing. I know enough about it to say of course it’s interesting.

“It’s an amazing club and it would be an honour to even be considered. But I also have a job to do here. My way of working is really to focus in on the job that I’m doing and concentrate on the moment.

“And the more that I do that the more other possibilities can arise.”

