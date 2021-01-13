Nice hold talks over loan move for Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard

Lingard doesn’t appear to figure prominently in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Jesse Lingard’s representatives have held talks with Nice over a move to the French club from Manchester United this month, according to Sky Sports.

Lingard featured in United’s FA Cup win over Watford on Saturday but has not started a Premier League game for the Red Devils this season after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

As per Sky’s report, United are undecided over allowing the 28-year-old to leave the club during the January transfer window.

A move to Nice would be the first time Lingard has played outside of England. A United youth academy graduate, he spent time on loan at Leicester City, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby County earlier in his career before establishing himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

Nice are currently 13th in Ligue 1 having finished fifth last season. They exited the Europa League group stages earlier this term after finishing bottom of their group with head coach Patrick Vieira being dismissed in early December.

Falling down the Old Trafford pecking order

A variety of factors have contributed to Lingard playing a bit-part role over the last year under Solskjaer.

He has battled injuries and a loss of form while in December Solskjaer revealed that Lingard has missed parts of this season due to having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Lingard has made 210 appearances for United, scoring 33 goals, including strikes in the 2016 FA Cup and 2017 League Cup final wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

Earlier this week, Solskjaer revealed that “two or three” United players may leave the club this month.

“I think that the signings we made in the summer strengthened the squad really well,” he said prior to United’s win over Burnley. “Good characters, good signings, good players.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 📝 Jesse Lingard’s representatives have held initial talks with Nice over a loan move pic.twitter.com/F3q54lxTI3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2021

“January is always difficult, but if something comes up that you think is a long-term target anyway, that’s another scenario.

“But not many teams would be willing to lose their players in January.

“[It’s] unlikely that something will happen on the inside, but there might be two or three going out.

“They deserve to play more football for their own good and for their own careers.”

In addition to Lingard, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are expected to seal moves away from Old Trafford while Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brandon Williams may also depart.

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United