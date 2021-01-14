“Ole hasn’t dealt with what other teams have dealt with.”

Manchester United are in a ‘false position’ at the top of the Premier League table and will not last in the title race, according to former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer.

United reclaimed top spot with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday night, the first time the Red Devils have sat at the summit at this stage of the season since Alex Ferguson’s last year in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will look to extend their advantage at the top to six points when travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

United in a ‘false position’ – McAteer.

However, while United’s renaissance has attracted plenty of plaudits, McAteer is yet to be convinced by their title credentials.

“As far as Manchester United sitting top of the table, I do think it’s a false position,” former Ireland international McAteer told Sky Sports.

“Burnley gave them a tough game but they came through it and showed a bit of resilience. There is a bit of team spirit coming at Manchester United.

“But Ole hasn’t dealt with what other teams have dealt with, in terms of a lot of injuries this season. He’s had a lot of players to pick from.”

‘United will drop off.’

McAteer added that he believes Liverpool and Manchester City will be the two sides battling for supremacy in the latter stages of the season and expects United to ‘drop off’.

“Come the end of the season, I think Liverpool and Manchester City will be fighting it out. I think Manchester United will drop off,” added McAteer.

“When you look at their results, when they have played the likes of RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Arsenal, they haven’t come through those games.

“It just tells me, when the big occasion comes, can Manchester United actually do it?”

After seeing off Burnley, Solskjaer admitted he could not have asked for a better time to play Liverpool following a productive stretch that has seen United take 16 points from a possible 18 in their last six games.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in,” said the United boss.

“Of course we know we’re going to the champions who have had an unbelievable three-and-a-half-seasons, we know it’s going to be a difficult game for us, but we are ready for it.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form and hungry, which is a good thing because these boys want to get better and that’s the test of their character and quality.”

