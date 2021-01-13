Jamie Redknapp thinks Luke Shaw should have been sent off in Man United’s win at Burnley

“Shaw will be a relieved man in the dressing room.”

Jamie Redknapp believes Luke Shaw should have been sent off in Manchester United‘s win over Burnley on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side displaced Liverpool at the Premier League’s summit after overcoming a stubborn Clarets outfit at Turf Moor thanks to Paul Pogba’s deflected second-half strike.

However, the game’s major flashpoint arrived in the first half when Shaw collided with Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, just moments before Ireland international Robbie Brady took down Edinson Cavani as the Uruguayan bore down on goal.

“Reckless and dangerous” – Redknapp

Referee Kevin Friend initially waved play on after Shaw’s challenge before booking the United defender after a lengthy VAR review.

“I think Luke Shaw will be a relieved man in the dressing room,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“In the current climate where the game is so sanitised, I think he gets a little bit of the ball but certainly goes over the top and catches him.

“For me that is reckless and dangerous. I think he is really lucky.

“I think the other one (Brady) could have been a red card if you didn’t have to take the play back because Shaw’s was certainly a foul.”

Sean Dyche’s view

While United ascended to the top of the table, defeat left Sean Dyche’s Burnley languishing in 16th place having picked up 16 points in as many games.

And the 49-year-old feels as though Shaw could have been red-carded “on another day” while admitting that the officials did a good job of handling the incident.

“I think that’s a more awkward one where you get an incident when it breaks away to another incident, I thought they dealt with it the best they could,” Dyche said via LancsLive.

“The outcome was the correct one.

“I thought it was a foul immediately and I am a big fan of being careful with the physicality of the game because I think it’s dying out and I think we’ve got to be careful with that.

“But I think on another day that challenge was just a little too high, just a little bit too late.

“I don’t want to see people red-carded but on another day, he might have even gone off for that.”

