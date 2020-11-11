‘He’s not a great player’ – Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba before the midfielder’s contract expires.

United recently triggered the one-year option in Pogba’s deal, tying him down at Old Trafford until 2022.

However, Carragher feels as though the time has come to cash in on the Frenchman, who has struggled to produce his best form in recent months.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season and has been guilty of costly errors when he has played, giving away penalties in defeats by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

And Carragher feels as though the former Juventus star’s time at United is up after failing to convince in a number of different positions.

Carragher: I don’t think Pogba is a great player

“He’s possibly never done well in any position or tactical set up that different managers have had,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

“Would I pick him in the Manchester United team? No, I wouldn’t. He’s a huge name, he’s come for a huge transfer fee, but I don’t think he’s a great player.

“People say he’s won the World Cup and I get that. But when he came in I thought he might have the impact like [Frank] Lampard at Chelsea, [Steven] Gerrard at Liverpool, Yaya Toure at Man City – those players drove their team to titles, European Cups.

“When you’re that man who’s seen as the one to take United to the next level, which people might say it’s too much pressure to put on one man, but that’s what we were told was coming.

‘Pogba and Fernandes can’t play together’

“It just hasn’t happened for him at Manchester United. For me, I’d be looking to move him on.”

Carragher also believes that Solskjaer is unable to play Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same team given both players’ lack of defensive discipline.

However, while the former Liverpool defender feels Fernandes has become United’s lynchpin, there should be no place for Pogba in the starting XI.

“Manchester United have to play two holding midfield players because it’s been proven that when Pogba has played in one of those advanced positions – against Crystal Palace and Brighton – you got counter-attacked and it was so open,” added Carragher.

“Pogba cannot play central midfield because it leaves you too exposed. We highlighted that and analysed that on Monday Night Football.

“In terms of playing Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ahead of one sitting midfielder, like Man City did under Pep Guardiola with [Kevin] De Bruyne and [David] Silva in those positions, we almost imagine that they float around the pitch and did what they wanted.

Joe Cole: “ None of them [Fred & Mctominay] have the ability of a Paul Pogba but for the way that they play they get the best out of Bruno. He’s United’s best player.” #muzone [BT] pic.twitter.com/CxBYU3rAmz — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 9, 2020

“Pep Guardiola doesn’t accept that. He plays a positional game where each player has to be disciplined and stick to their position. Fernandes and Pogba are not disciplined.

“They are probably two of the most undisciplined players in the Premier League. You can maybe carry one but you can’t play the two of them. It’s one or the other.

“I do not believe Pogba and Fernandes can play in the same team so you have to play Fernandes and he has played really well since he joined.

“I would be looking to take money for Pogba.”

