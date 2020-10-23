Jamie Carragher reveals he lost sleep after horror challenge on Man United winger Nani

The United man was fortunate to avoid a lengthy layoff.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he ‘could not sleep’ after his wild tackle on Manchester United winger Nani in 2011.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher drew on his own experience of being heavily criticised for a horror challenge while discussing last week’s incident involving Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk.

Pickford has been lambasted for his potentially season-ending challenge on the Liverpool defender, for which the Everton goalkeeper escaped punishment after Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Some feel as though Pickford set out to intentionally hurt Van Dijk, and while Carragher admits it was a ‘terrible’ tackle, the former Liverpool centre-back rejects the idea that there was malice involved.

Carragher was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card when he sythed down Nani during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in March 2011, which prompted an argument between the two sets of players during a tempestuous game at Anfield.

Nani was subsequently stretchered off but recovered in time to play against Marseille nine days later.

“My thought process was skewed and I got it badly wrong, mistiming my tackle in a way which looked awful,” wrote Carragher.

“I felt terrible when I watched it back. I could not sleep that night, my mind preoccupied with the horrendous tackle and the public response to it.

“It appalled me to think my reputation might be sullied by one incident after the hundreds of robust but fair tackles in my career.

“It blows the title race wide open.” 💥@Carra23 reacts to the news that Virgil van Dijk is set for surgery after a knee ligament injury in the Merseyside derby…🚑 pic.twitter.com/U2gTUq7X3i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2020

“I was relieved Nani was not seriously hurt, because I have never met a player who wants the thought of damaging a fellow professional’s career on their conscience.

“Although my sympathy lies entirely with Virgil van Dijk as he starts his recovery from anterior cruciate surgery, I cannot agree with the suggestion Jordan Pickford deliberately set out to hurt his rival.”

