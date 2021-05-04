Jamie Carragher hits out at ‘lazy punditry’ after Graeme Souness’ Man United comments

“Please, when you are going to talk about this, know what’s going on.”

Jamie Carragher has hit out at the punditry school of thought that claims Manchester United fans broke into Old Trafford as a demonstration of their dissatisfaction with a lack of trophies in recent seasons.

United supporters stormed Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club following their recent attempt to join the Super League.

United’s Premier League game with Liverpool was postponed as a result with Graeme Souness attracting criticism for his take on the developments, the Sky Sports pundit describing the protests as ‘slightly misdirected’.

“I think it’s born out of United not being top dogs as much as what happened last week,” said Souness.

“It’s only since Fergie stopped that the success has stopped and I think that irritates supporters and they have become the focus of their anger. I think it’s slightly misdirected.”

However, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher described such a school of thought as ‘lazy punditry’ and urged his fellow pundits to ‘get the facts’ when they spoke about the protests.

“I really want to get this message across,” began Carragher. “This is not the European Super League for me. When we had the six clubs, we spoke about this a couple of weeks ago, the supporters who really felt this more and marched on stadiums are Manchester United and Arsenal – that’s because they had a huge problem with their owners before this.

“This was the tipping point. Other supporters are very angry with their owners, but don’t necessarily want them out. I think it’s different for these two clubs, because of that.

“I think we have got to get away from that (the ESL). I’ve listened to a lot this morning and I watched other things. I’ve got no problem with people having a different point of view or a different opinion from me, because it’s nuanced what happened yesterday. But get the facts. Please, when you are going to talk about this, know what’s going on.”

Jamie Carragher (almost) calling out Souness for his “lazy punditry” – thanks Jamie, we’ve wanted the Glazers out for years and credit for acknowledging that. pic.twitter.com/oyZSfZsNSh — Rachel (@glitterrach) May 3, 2021

Carragher added: “This talk of Manchester United fans only doing this because they are not challenging for the top honours… Supporters formed another club – FC United. That was at the height of this when it started.

“The green and gold campaign was in 2010, I think, when David Beckham came back to the club. The year before that, they were in the Champions League final. The year after they were in the Champions League final. So let’s not…lazy punditry. That’s what I call it.”

