“They will talk about Leicester before and after his arrival.”

Jamie Carragher believes ‘there may never be a better transfer’ than Jamie Vardy’s move from Fleetwood Town to Leicester City.

The Foxes spent £1million to bring Vardy to the King Power Stadium after the striker lit up non-league football with 34 goals in 42 games during the 2011/12 season.

After a reasonably quiet debut season at Leicester, Vardy struck 16 times to help the Foxes earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

And from there, he has established himself as one of English football’s deadliest marksmen scoring 24 goals to lift Leicester to a historic Premier League triumph in 2015/16.

Vardy won the FWA Footballer of the Year for his goalscoring exploits in Leicester’s title-winning season and has been a key cog under Brendan Rodgers with 23 league goals last season to capture his first golden boot.

‘His story stands alone.’

Vardy has already netted 11 times in 19 league games this term, and ahead of Leicester’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Carragher explained why he holds the England international’s transfer above all others.

“That’s one of many reasons why there may never be a better transfer than Vardy’s from Fleetwood Town to Leicester – not just in the Premier League era, but in football history,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“I am always reluctant to definitively declare anyone or anything is ‘the best ever’. It can only be a matter of opinion. But if you were compiling a list of the greatest, most influential signings and judging it on value for money, who eclipses Vardy?

“We can talk about many transfers which changed the course of Premier League history, such as Eric Cantona joining Manchester United, Dennis Bergkamp to Arsenal, Yaya Toure or David Silva moving to Manchester City, or Virgil van Dijk joining Liverpool.

“They were established, international players and household names heading to clubs already building towards titles – the finishing touch to emerging teams.

“The Vardy story stands alone in that he joined Leicester for £1 million directly from non-league football and defied expectations. Whenever the story of English football is told to future generations, they will talk about Leicester before and after Vardy’s arrival.”

Vardy, who recently returned from injury, will hope to score his first goal of 2021 when Leicester host Liverpool at the King Power on Saturday.

Rodgers’ side can move six points clear of the Reds with a win, although Liverpool have on each of their last three visits to Leicester.

