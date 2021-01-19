Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville clash over Man United’s display vs Liverpool

“I don’t agree with any of that.”

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville clashed on Monday night as they disagreed over Manchester United’s performance against Liverpool.

Liverpool and United played out a relatively tepid scoreless draw at Anfield as neither side managed to seize the initiative in the Premier League title race.

However, speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville defended United’s performance by saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are ‘not ready’ to attack a team of Liverpool’s stature yet, even if the Reds were missing their first-choice centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

“I believe this team is not ready,” said Neville.

“Seven weeks ago the manager was reportedly on the brink of the sack, to seven weeks later going to their toughest game of season at Anfield and all of a suddenly saying ‘they’re a bit weaker… let’s go for it.’

“I don’t think they are ready because the best teams, the champion teams are able to step up. This team are not a champion team.’

“I understood why it wasn’t ‘gung-ho’ and even though I thought if they were a bit further ahead in their journey. Seven weeks ago they were all over the place.”

Carragher disagrees with Neville

Carragher was quick to disagree with Neville, claiming that the former United right-back was speaking like his old club ‘like they were a small team.’

“I don’t agree with any of that. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. A player who won everything at that club. You talk of mentality of that club, and mentality of this team and that they’re not a champion team yet’, responded Carragher.

Was a point at Anfield a missed opportunity for Man Utd?@Carra23 and @GNev2 didn’t hold back as they sparred over Man Utd’s performance on #MNF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2021

“You’re talking like United are a small team. This is an unprecedented season where City and Liverpool are miles off where they were. They may get back to that next season so this might be one of the best chance United have (to win the league).

“It might be best chance they have to win at Anfield in next few years. The game was there. They never once showed that United authority. I disagree completely with what he said.

“What’s this journey you are talking about? You are talking like they are a small club, this is Manchester United, the biggest club in the world!’

Read More About: gary neville, jamie carragher, Liverpool, Manchester United