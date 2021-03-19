Jamie Carragher explains why he isn’t surprised by Trent Alexander-Arnold England squad snub

Alexander-Arnold was not selected for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Jamie Carragher has said he has had his “suspicions for a while” about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s England career after the Liverpool right-back was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest squad.

Alexander-Arnold’s omission from Southgate’s 26-man panel for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers came as a surprise to many despite his dip in form at Liverpool this season.

When asked about the 22-year-old’s exclusion, Southgate said: “I don’t think that Trent has played at the level that he found in the last couple of years but he’s getting very close to that now.”

✅ Jesse Lingard

✅ Ollie Watkins

✅ John Stones

❌ Trent Alexander-Arnold

❌ Patrick Bamford Gareth Southgate explained his England selections and why certain players missed out. Full story ⤵#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 19, 2021

Carragher on Alexander-Arnold

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher explained why he the full-back’s omission was ‘no surprise’.

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from the England squad is no surprise to me,” wrote Carragher.

“I’ve had my suspicions for a while that the Liverpool defender is in a fight to make it to the European Championship.

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I don’t think he’s played at the level he’s been at during the last few years. He’s a big talent and I’m sure he will play a big role for England in the future.” Ridiculous decision but good news for #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 18, 2021

“Southgate has never seemed convinced Alexander-Arnold suits England’s system, or to be more specific how often he likes to switch between a back four and three centre-backs.

“Southgate does not want a playmaker at right-back. He wants a traditional right-back or wing-back.”

Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker, who were selected for the upcoming triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland, all appear to be ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order, but Carragher feels as though this week’s development can breathe new life into the Liverpool man’s career.

“He won’t feel this way today, but Southgate’s decision can do him more good than harm,” added Carragher.

“It will give his career a jolt and force him to work on those defensive areas which need improvement. Because they do. He has no better manager in the world to turn to than Klopp to guide him through that.

“Trent is a fantastic player – one of the best young talents in European football, let alone the Premier League. This feels like one of those moments he will look back upon as firing him up to unlock more of his incredible talent.

“Being left out of the next few England games is no more than a bump in the road in a career which has already hit the greatest heights at club level. He will be back in an England shirt soon enough.”

