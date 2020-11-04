Borussia Dortmund chief opens door for future Jadon Sancho exit after failed Man United move

Expect another Jadon Sancho saga in the future.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted the club will not be able to keep Jadon Sancho in Germany forever after the winger’s failed move to Manchester United over the summer.

Sancho was United’s top target but the Red Devils failed to land the 20-year-old after refusing to meet the Bundesliga side’s £108m asking price.

The England international attracted interest from United following an excellent 2019/20 season in which he scored 17 goals and notched 16 assists to help Dortmund finish second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich.

And while he remains under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2023, Watzke admits the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic may force Dortmund to ‘implement transfers’ in the future.

“We could have made a big, valuable transfer in the summer, that’s well known. But we’re glad it didn’t come to this,” Watzke told Sport Bild via Sport Witness.

“Of course, we will also implement transfers again in the future, because Covid is clearly throwing us back. Even the biggest clubs are feeling the effects of the pandemic, be it Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“At some point you come to the limit of what you can answer for. You can even see that in Munich right now with David Alaba as an example.”

Sancho has experienced an indifferent start to the season following a summer of heavy speculation over his future, but returned to scoring ways in Dortmund’s Champions League win over Zenit Saint-Petersburg last week.

And Dortmund boss Lucien Favre recently admitted that the summer’s transfer saga may have had an ‘influence’ on the former Manchester City youngster’s form.

“Every player has slow periods,” said Favre.

“There was a lot of talk about Jadon in the summer, something like that can also have an influence.

“But no player is consistently in top form for a year, that’s impossible. You have to accept that.”

READ NEXT – Roy Keane on his first impression of Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Read More About: borussia dortmund, jadon sancho, Manchester United