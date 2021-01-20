Quiz: Can you name every Irish footballer currently playing in the Premier League?

Can you name every Irishman currently playing in the Premier League?

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of Irish players in the Premier League.

At their peak, the likes of Roy Keane, Shay Given, Damien Duff and Robbie Keane plied their trade in England.

And while Ireland may be short of players of that calibre at the moment, there are still plenty of Irishmen currently under contract at Premier League clubs.

In this quiz, we’re giving you five minutes to name every Irish footballer currently active in England’s top tier.

Before you proceed, however, we must detail a couple of stipulations. We are looking for players who have represented Ireland at either senior or underage level.

And they must have at least one Premier League appearance under their belt. Also, we are going to accept players who are under contract at a Premier League side but who may be out on loan at a lower-league team, so beat that in mind.

To help you out a bit, we have provided their Premier League clubs. There are 20 players in total.

Easy enough? Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. Good luck – and remember to let us know how you got on and to tag your friends on Facebook.

If the Irish players Premier League quiz fails to load, please click here.

