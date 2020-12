Ireland World Cup 2022 qualifying fixtures confirmed

A big match to begin with.

Ireland’s fixtures for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign have been confirmed.

Stephen Kenny’s side will begin with a huge match away to Serbia on March 24, with many viewing the Serbians as Ireland’s main rivals for second place.

That is followed by a home qualifier against Luxembourg on March 27 and a friendly with Qatar, who have been placed into the qualifying group for their own preparatory reasons, three days later.

Ireland then face group favourites Portugal away on September 1 before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia on September 4 and 7 respectively.

October sees the Boys in Green travel to Azerbaijan before a second game against Qatar.

The qualifying campaign will be rounded out with a double-header in November with Portugal visiting Dublin on November 11 before a trip to Luxembourg three days later.

CONFIRMED | Ireland’s fixtures for 2021 March 24 | ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ v ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช

March 27 | ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช v ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ

March 30 | ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช v ๐Ÿ‡ถ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

September 1 | ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น v ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช

September 4 | ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช v ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฟ

September 7 | ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช v ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ

October 9 | ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฟ v ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช

October 12 | ๐Ÿ‡ถ๐Ÿ‡ฆ v ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช

November 11 | ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช v ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น

November 14 | ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ v ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/rm5wNCYGrv โ€” FAIreland โšฝ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช (@FAIreland) December 8, 2020

Speaking after Monday evening’s draw, Ireland boss Kenny described the group as ‘interesting’.

โ€œItโ€™s an interesting draw,” said Kenny.

โ€œPortugal being European champions and Nations League holders, they have great pedigree. Serbia, on paper, are very strong and they havenโ€™t qualified for the Euros.

โ€œLuxembourg, checking their results, they are a vastly improved team, got 10 points in the Nations League and Azerbaijan are a bit of an unknown quantity, we will have to prepare accordingly. Itโ€™s interesting being a five team group rather than six.

โ€œThe concept of three games in a window is a new concept, initially with the Nations League and the playoff.”

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny, World Cup 2022