Ireland Under-21s draw familiar foes in tough 2023 Euro qualifying group

This will be another difficult group.

Ireland have drawn into a tough qualifying group for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

The draw for the tournament took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Thusday morning.

And Ireland have been drawn alongside Italy, Sweden, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg.

Jim Crawford’s side are well-acquainted with Italy, Sweden and Luxembourg, of course, having come up against the three countries during the 2021 Euro Under-21 qualifiers.

Ireland finished third in that group behind Italy and Sweden, missing out on qualification despite some impressive performances from the youngsters.

Ireland certainly had Sweden’s number during the last qualifying process, securing a 3-1 win in Kalmar before recording a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Dublin with Troy Parrott scoring three times across the two games.

The Boys in Green drew 0-0 at home with Italy but lost 2-0 in Pisa. Ireland won both games against Luxembourg.

Confirmed | #IRLU21 have been draw in Group F for the 2021-2023 Under-21 Qualifiers against: ▪️Italy 🇮🇹

▪️Sweden 🇸🇪

▪️Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦

▪️Montenegro 🇲🇪

▪️Luxembourg 🇱🇺 The games will take place between March 2021 and June 2022#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jCQRvGkHnr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 28, 2021

While Italy will be favourites to top the group, Ireland will feel they have a strong chance of securing second place having twice beaten Sweden during the 2021 tournament’s qualifiers.

The qualifiers will take place between March 2021 and June 2022. The tournament will be co-hosted by Georgia and Romania in June/July 2023.

⚽️ The qualifying draw for the 2021-23 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/j8gH0qx0j6 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) January 28, 2021

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify for the final tournament.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

The Ireland under-21 team are hoping to qualify for their first-ever tournament.

