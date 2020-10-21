Ireland to face England in Wembley friendly

This will be a big test for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Ireland will play England in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on November 12, the FAI have announced.

Stephen Kenny’s men had initially hoped to be battling Northern Ireland for a place in next summer’s European Championship on that date, only to lose their play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

England were due to face New Zealand in November before the friendly was cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“It’s a high quality game for the team,” said Kenny.

“With minimal travel between London, Cardiff and Dublin in these changed times, it is better for us logistically with player welfare paramount.

“It helps ensure we will have our strongest possible squad available for all three matches.”

The game will be played behind closed doors and will kick off at 8pm.

Ireland will resume their Nations League campaign following their trip to Wembley.

They travel to face Wales on November 15 before hosting Bulgaria three days later.

Ireland last faced England in 2015 when the sides played out a scoreless friendly draw at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny is still awaiting his first win as Ireland boss after failing to secure a victory in his first five games since replacing Mick McCarthy.

Read More About: England, Ireland, stephen kenny