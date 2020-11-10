Ireland confirm positive Covid-19 case ahead of England friendly

Ireland are set to face England in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday.

The FAI have confirmed that one member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s friendly with England at Wembley.

The FAI have said the player, who has remained unnamed, did not have close contact with other members of the squad.

The rest of Kenny’s playing panel and back-room staff have tested negative.

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that one member of the senior men’s international team has tested positive for Covid-19,” read the FAI’s statement.

“There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Thursday’s match against England.”

Kenny’s preparations for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia were thrown into disarray when a non-playing member of staff tested positive, ruling close contacts Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly out of the defeat in Bratislava.

A further five players then missed the Nations League encounter with Wales in Dublin after one of them returned a positive result.

Ireland face England at Wembley on Thursday before their Nations League double-header away to Wales and at home to Bulgaria on Sunday and Wednesday (November 18) respectively.

