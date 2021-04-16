Ipswich Town boss explains why Ireland midfielder Alan Judge won’t play again this season

Judge joined Ipswich in January 2019.

Republic of Ireland international Alan Judge has been told by Ipswich Town that he will not be considered for selection for the rest of the season.

Judge’s deal at Portman Road is due to expire in the summer and, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, the midfielder would automatically trigger a one-year extension were he to start another game for the Tractor Boys.

The 32-year-old has made 34 appearances for Ipswich in League One this season, returning four goals and two assists.

Judge has made 91 appearances for Ipswich in total since joining them as a free agent after leaving Brentford in January 2019.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook, who replaced Paul Lambert in March, confirmed that Judge will not be involved in first-team action for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season,” Cook told the Ipswich website.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and, because of the situation, we won’t be considering him for the remaining games.”

Judge, who has earned nine caps for Ireland, has endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch, losing his mother in March following a battle with cancer.

The player was also involved in a much-publicised clash with referee Darren Drysdale at Portman Road in February, which resulted in a retrospective four-match suspension for the official.

Ipswich are currently ninth in League One, five points adrift of the play-off places, and are winless in their last three games.

Dublin-born Judge started his career at Blackburn Rovers and returned to Ewood Park in 2013 after a two-year spell at Notts County.

He spent five years at Brentford and was named their player of the year for the 2015/16 season before leaving the Bees in January 2019.

