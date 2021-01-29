Ian Holloway has a pop at Roy Keane’s ‘annoying’ Sky Sports punditry

Holloway once admitted to being ‘scared’ of the Irishman.

Ian Holloway has aimed a dig at Roy Keane by saying that he has been left ‘annoyed’ by the Irishman’s punditry this season.

Keane regularly appears as a pundit for Sky Sports and has become renowned for his blunt style of analysis.

Earlier this season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was involved in an amusing exchange with the former Manchester United captain after overhearing a comment by Keane after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Arsenal in September.

“Did Mr Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight?,” said Klopp.

“He must have been watching a different game. Nothing was sloppy. This game was exceptional.

“The football we played was absolutely exceptional.”

And Holloway feels as though Keane ‘can’t wait to get a dig in at Liverpool’ because United are ‘doing well again’.

“I take my hat off to all of them [Premier League managers] because I understand the pressure of how you might feel because of the media – the media cause a lot of this,” Holloway, known as one of English football’s more outspoken managers, told The Sun.

“There’s no fans but they’re on at you all the time at that level. There’s also a part of learning how to deal with them.

“I thought Jurgen Klopp last night [after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Man United on January 17] was magnificent in dealing with what happened and the game and how proud he was of his team.

“Because he’s lost some major, major players. And Man United haven’t really lost any of them yet.

‘He annoyed me a bit’.

“I found it interesting because Roy Keane annoyed me a bit… he’s all “we’re doing well again” and he couldn’t wait to get a dig in at Liverpool.'”

Former Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway is currently looking for his next job in management after stepping away from his position at Grimsby Town in December.

Back in 2009, Holloway said he was ‘scared’ of then Ipswich Town boss Keane, adding that the Cork native had the ‘eyes of a shark’.

“When he’s got the old shark eyes on-board, it’s the scariest thing ever,” Holloway, then in charge of Blackpool, said via The Mirror.

“You never know if you look at the eyes of a shark whether they’re going to buy you a drink or eat you alive.

“He’s exactly the same – you don’t know what you’re going to get.

“He scored three against me once and I was trying to mark him but all I could see was his shorts running away from me.

“When he just took over as Sunderland manager he beat my Plymouth team 2-0 and they were fantastic.”

