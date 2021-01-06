Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tweets Josh Dasilva after Brentford midfielder’s red-card challenge

Dasilva was sent off as Brentford lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has told Brentford’s Josh Dasilva ‘don’t worry’ after the pair’s coming together on Tuesday night.

Dasilva was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean for a nasty challenge that left Hojbjerg with a gash on his shin.

Dean initially waved play on only for VAR to recommend another look at the pitchside monitor, with the official ultimately giving Dasilva his marching orders.

Tottenham beat the Bees 2-0 thanks to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min to reach April’s Carabao Cup final, offering Jose Mourinho his first chance of leading Spurs to silverware.

After the game, 22-year-old Dasilva tweeted that he will ‘learn from this’ after saying his tackle was unintentional.

“Anyone that knows me, knows it was never intentional.. will learn from this,” he said.

That prompted a response from Hojbjerg, who graciously took Dasilva’s word.

“Of course you didn’t mean it,” said the Dane.

“So don’t worry. I’m a viking and I am fine. But… You owe me a new shin pad. You have a great future ahead

“Be strong & keep working hard. Best of luck to you and your team. Big hug, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Redknapp offered his own assessment of the challenge, saying that while it was a red card, there was no malice in Dasilva’s play.

“It’s a really interesting one,” said Redknapp. “Do I think it’s a red card? Yes, because he has endangered an opponent. But does he mean it? Absolutely not.

“I think he’s got the skill and he almost tries to chop it between his legs. But then almost loses control of his body and his right leg comes out. If you stop [the replay] it on the contact, it’s horrendous.

“But did he mean to do it? No. Most of the players I’ve played football with, if they’re right-footed, you tackle with your right foot. He’s left-footed so he wouldn’t even need to tackle with his right foot. If you look at his [Hojbjerg] leg and it’s a right mess.

“But I don’t believe for one second that Josh Dasilva has meant to do him but it looks really bad I get that.”

