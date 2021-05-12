Harry Maguire sends message to Man United youngster after Premier League debut

“Big future ahead.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has congratulated Amad Diallo after the youngster notched an assist on his Premier League debut.

Diallo, who arrived from Atalanta in January, teed up Mason Greenwood as a much-changed United fell to a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

The 18-year-old made his first start for United, having scored his first goal in the Europa League round of 16 game with Milan at Old Trafford back in March.

Harry Maguire says Diallo has a ‘big future’

However, his assist for Greenwood was not enough as goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu lifted Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes to a win that handed the Premier League title to Manchester City, while leaving United four points ahead of third-placed Leicester with three games left.

After the game, Maguire responded to a post from the official Manchester United Twitter account, saying: “Congratulations on the debut and assist Amad Diallo. Big future ahead.”

Despite the defeat, Solskjaer spoke positively about United’s youngsters as they lined up with a youthful front trio comprised of Greenwood, Diallo and debutant Anthony Elanga.

“We’ve had loads of games recently and had to make changes and that went against us a little bit. Amad [Diallo] was very good. [Anthony] Elanga gave us something different and I thought Mason [Greenwood] was absolutely fantastic,” the United boss told BBC Sport.

“I know what he can do finishing, it’s all the other bits, his robustness, resilience and the way he led the line tonight. He thought he needed to take responsibility and he did that the whole night but I had to take him off because he has played three games in five days.

“We did a bit in training yesterday and this morning so we did not have a lot of time to prepare and you could probably see that early on.”

Maguire, of course, was not involved after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win at West Brom.

However, despite sustaining ligament damage, Solskjaer said he is hopeful the centre-back will return in time for the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

“He’s obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” said the Norwegian.

“The good news is that he [Maguire] has not broken anything, it is just ligament damage and we hope to see him again before the Europa League final.”

