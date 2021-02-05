“He’s strict with everyone.”

Harry Maguire has firmly established himself as a figure of authority at Manchester United.

Signed for £80m in 2019, the centre-back was appointed United skipper by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan in January 2020.

On top of wearing the armband and leading United out onto the pitch, Maguire is also a part of the club’s fines committee.

However, the 27-year-old has revealed that he himself was hit with a fine by fellow committee member Nemanja Matic for using his phone during a United training session at the club’s Carrington base.

“I’ve been fined once which is still debatable,” Maguire told the official Manchester United podcast.

Maguire fined by Matic.

“It’s crazy, but I let Nemanja do it. I took the hit and put the money in the pot.

“When you meet in the gym before training for pre-activation you are not allowed your phone. We did pre-activation, I didn’t have my phone.

“But then you go outside to put your boots on and you aren’t allowed to go on your phone in that period. I had my phone and carried it out with me.

“I wasn’t on my phone because straight after training I was going to put my trainers back on and go up for a massage instead of coming all the way back.

Harry Maguire is the only outfield player in the Premier League who has 100% minutes played this season (1,980 minutes) 💪 pic.twitter.com/gEowDo7PAV — utdreport (@utdreport) February 3, 2021

“I could have gone straight to a massage and Nemanja fined me for that. He’s strict with everyone so I’m happy. I can set the standard.”

Maguire revealed that United’s fines committee fine players double if they are late on a matchday.

“We have lates for training, meetings and travel,” he added.

“They are the three big ones. We mainly have one set fine but double on match day. I just like to keep it simple. If you have too many fines it ends up too messy.”

Nemanja Matic and Harry Maguire.

Also on the podcast, the England international said that winning the Premier League title would be made sweeter knowing that ‘a lot of people want us to fail’.

“I enjoy it – I don’t mind it at all,” Maguire said when asked about United’s critics.

“When I lift my first trophy at this club it will put a bigger smile on my face knowing there’s a lot of people not wanting us to do that.

“We are the most talked about club in the world. A lot of people don’t want us to do well.

“A lot of people want us to fail and that’s the world that we live in. I’m pretty used to it now.”

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United