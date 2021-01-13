The two films Harry Maguire wants Man United players to watch during title race

Harry Maguire hopes to captain Manchester United to their first Premier League title in eight years.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday as he led the Red Devils to an important 1-0 win over Burnley.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who is yet to miss a league game since signing from Leicester City in 2019, was initially given a rest by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Watford, only to replace the injured Eric Bailly at half-time.

Maguire once again produced a steady performance at the back as United replaced Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table thanks to Paul Pogba’s winner at Turf Moor.

Maguire goal disallowed

Maguire thought he had headed United into the lead prior to Pogba’s goal only for his first-half effort to be disallowed for a foul on Burnley defender Erik Pieters.

Crucially, Maguire emerged from Tuesday night’s clash without a yellow card – one more caution would have ruled him out for this Sunday’s top-two meeting with Liverpool at Anfield.

The England international has firmly established himself as a figure of authority at Old Trafford. When Ashley Young joined Inter Milan 12 months ago, Maguire was appointed as United skipper by Solskjaer.

And it is a role the defender is taking seriously as he looks to lead the club to their first Premier League title since 2013.

Maguire has reportedly told United’s youngsters to use their time in lockdown sensibly by brushing up on their club history.

As per The Sun, senior players believe that younger members of the squad have expressed little interest in the club’s illustrious history.

Maguire reportedly wants them to sharpen their knowledge of the Alex Ferguson era and the club’s most famous figures.

The Lawman

Said to be among Maguire’s recommendations are The Lawman, Sky’s feature-length documentary on legendary United striker Denis Law.

He also wants them to watch The Three Kings, which focuses on former United manager Matt Busby, who led the club to European Cup glory in 1968, and his fellow Scots Jock Stein and Bill Shankly, who built untouchable legacies at Celtic and Liverpool respectively.

At the end of last season, Maguire outlined his ambition to win trophies with United after helping the club qualify for this season’s Champions League.

“What you see is a proper Manchester United team where we’re not happy to just fight for the top four, that’s not us,” Maguire said via Goal.

“We’re realists and we knew we’re not going to jump the points total that we finished on last season to win the Premier League. It’s not impossible, you’ve seen Leicester do it, but it’s hard.

“We set a target of the top four as a minimum requirement, we had great belief that we would get there. We have left it late but we’ve got there in the end.

“It’s not what we want in the future. The future is all about winning trophies and winning Premier Leagues. The main thing this season is to see the improvement from last season, and it’s been enormous.”

READ NEXT – Gary Neville responds to criticism of commentary during Man United’s win over Burnley

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United