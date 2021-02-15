Harry Maguire aims thinly-veiled dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in post-match interview

Share and Enjoy !

More points dropped for United.

For Manchester United and Irish rugby fans, there was a lot of heartache on Valentine’s Day.

It was shaping up to be a great, sport-filled afternoon. After a respectable undercard showing from Southampton and Wolves (Pedro Neto will not be a Wolves player for much longer), it was time to set up for the inevitable multiscreen.

While United had an hour to capture the imagination from 2pm, multiple devices were required in order to grow increasingly vexed at both the football and rugby.

United held by West Brom.

And while they’re two completely different sports, the outcome felt disturbingly similar: both United and Ireland will need a minor miracle if they are to finish their respective campaigns at the top of the table.

For United, it was another infuriating afternoon. After conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Everton last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed just 83 seconds to leave themselves an uphill struggle at the Hawthorns as Mbaye Diagne headed West Brom into an early lead.

Thankfully, United have Bruno Fernandes in their team to bail them out, which is exactly what the Portuguese playmaker did on the stroke of half-time, producing a wonderful volley to restore parity.

One of the game’s biggest flashpoints occurred just after the hour when United captain Harry Maguire went down inside West Brom’s penalty area under Semi Ajayi’s challenge.

Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot only to overrule the decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Maguire was incensed and his misery was compounded when he was denied a last-gasp winner, Sam Johnstone pulling off a wonder save to tip the defender’s header against the post.

Wow. At the fullest of stretches. Sam Johnstone saving a point for West Brom. 👏 #WBAMUN pic.twitter.com/JwFeaUo4To — The Goalkeepers’ Union Podcast (@GKUnion) February 14, 2021

Harry Maguire fumes over penalty incident.

With leaders Manchester City making light work of Tottenham on Saturday, United now find themselves seven points adrift of their neighbours having played a game more.

And the sense of frustration inside the United camp could be sensed through Maguire’s post-match media duties.

Speaking to MUTV, Maguire aimed a dig at rivals who have spoken out about United’s penalty record this season, arguing that it has influenced referees.

“Ever since other people from other teams spoke about us we’ve had absolutely nothing from the referee or VAR,” said Maguire.

“At the moment we’re playing without them so we’ve got to make sure we’re not leaving the game in the hands of the referee or the VAR.”

Back in January, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlighted United’s penalty record after watching his side lose to Southampton.

“I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half-years,” Klopp said. “I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”

On the penalty, Maguire told Sky Sports: “I was so certain it was a penalty. I don’t understand why he’s been sent to check it.

“I’m goalside of the defender, I feel a touch on my shoulder, he’s pulling me back, and then I feel a clip on my heels as well. It was minimal, but it’s a penalty, especially after the referee points to the spot you think there’s no chance it’s getting overturned.

🗣”We shot ourselves in the foot” Manchester United captain Harry Maguire feel his side deserved more out of their draw with West Brom but said it was made harder by going a goal down pic.twitter.com/RE52y1xmHS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2021

“I was so confident it was going to be given, but it seems like the decisions at the moment are going against us. We can’t be relying on VAR though, we huffed and puffed and have to improve.

Maguire fact-checked on chance-creation.

It certainly seems as though Maguire feels that decisions have not gone in United’s favor since Klopp spoke out although the England defender was fact-checked for something he told Sky Sports after the West Brom game.

Maguire said: “You’re never going to come here and create 10 chances, 10 clear-cut chances, when they come the big moments, we’ve got to take them and obviously, going behind we shot ourselves in the foot.”

While Maguire appeared to suggest that most teams would not create 10 chances against the Baggies, he was quickly corrected by journalist James Benge, as seen below:

Harry Maguire on Sky: “You’re not going to come here and create 10 chances against West Brom” Every team between Nov. 8 and Feb. 2 created 10+ chances in PL games against West Brom. Albion defended well today but you didn’t get the sense they were being greatly tested. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 14, 2021

United can forget about trying to catch City for the time being with Real Sociedad to come in the Europa League on Thursday. Although it is Sociedad’s home leg, that one will be played at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium

