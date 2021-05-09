The defender was forced off during United’s win at Aston Villa.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted defender Harry Maguire may be out for a ‘few weeks’ with an ankle injury.

Maguire was forced off in the second half of United’s 3-1 win away to Aston Villa on Sunday. The centre-back’s substitution ended his run of having played every single minute of Premier League action since joining United from Leicester City in 2019.

Maguire collided with Anwar El Ghazi, and while he briefly returned to the pitch after receiving medical treatment, he was eventually replaced by Eric Bailly.

Man United came from behind to beat Villa 3-1.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said that while United do not yet know the extent of the injury, the Norwegian admitted he could be without the England international for a ‘few weeks’.

A month-long absence would, of course, rule Maguire out of United’s Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

“Hopefully [the Europa League final] will be OK with Harry but I don’t know,” said the United boss.

“We need to check it. It might be a few weeks or a few days, we don’t know.

“It was his calf or lower leg. I think the player landed on him and he twisted something.

“Harry has been excellent and it’s almost unheard of, the minutes he’s played. His fitness is very good and he’s robust. But, today, it looked like the boy landed on him and he twisted his ankle.

“I don’t know how serious it is. He might be available on Tuesday, he might not.”

OGS on Maguire: “Might be a few weeks might be a few days.” Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 9, 2021

United’s win over Villa sets up a chaotic week for the Red Devils with Leicester City and Liverpool visiting Old Trafford in the space of 48 hours on Tuesday and Thursday.

However, Solskjaer confirmed the players who played 90 minutes both in United’s Europa League semi-final second-leg with Roma on Thursday and Sunday’s game at Villa Park will not complete another full game against the Foxes.

“The sports scientists will do their jobs. They will sit down on Tuesday and see who is ready,” he said.

