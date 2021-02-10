Share and Enjoy !

The Brazilian hasn’t found the back of the net since February 2020.

Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over a stubborn West Ham side at Old Trafford.

United were forced to wait until the seventh minute of extra time before breaking the deadlock as Scott McTominay continued his fine goalscoring form with a well-taken strike.

That goal brought McTominay’s tally for the season to seven, matching his combined haul for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.

McTominay has now scored in each of his last three games. His midfield partner Fred, however, has not enjoyed a similar experience in front of goal.

The ball-winning Brazilian, who has established himself as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, is yet to score this season.

In fact, the 27-year-old has not found the net since United’s Europa League round of 32 win over Club Brugge in February 2020.

Maguire pokes fun at Fred.

Fred helped himself to two that night, but while Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and McTominay have chipped in with important goals over the last few months, the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder’s wait goes on.

Speaking after the West Ham game, United captain Harry Maguire could not resist poking fun at Fred.

“We need to spread goals around the team,” Maguire told MUTV.

“We are doing that a lot more now. Obviously, Paul as well in midfield has chipped in with some big goals for us, still waiting on Fred,” the centre-back added with a smile.

“I’m sure one of his shots will find the back of the net soon.

“It’s important that we chip in with goals all around the team. Obviously, we have got the forwards, but for Scott to chip in with seven goals is a good return and is something he should demand of himself.

“It is something I’m sure he wants to bring to his game.”

Fred, of course, is not in the team to score goals. If he plays against West Brom on Sunday, it will be his 100th appearance for United.

Perhaps he will mark a century of games for the Red Devils in style. But going off his recent record, that seems unlikely.

