‘He plays the game for himself’ – Ex-Man United defender launches stinging criticism of Harry Maguire

Share and Enjoy !

“Harry Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself.”

There can be little doubting that Harry Maguire is one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet at Manchester United.

Since arriving from Leicester City in 2019, the England international centre-back has played every single minute of league football under Solskjaer.

There are sections of the United fanbase who feel as though Maguire has had a solid season up to now, albeit with one or two hiccups.

However, there are those who believe that he simply has not operated at a level similar to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk or, more recently, Manchester City’s Ruben Dias.

One man who remains unmoved by Maguire’s performances is former United defender Paul Parker.

A first-team regular during the early Premier League days, Parker played over 100 games for United between 1991 and 1996, helping Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils win back-to-back league titles in 1993 and 1994.

‘He is not a leader’

And the former full-back has launched a stinging criticism of Maguire, calling into question his leadership qualities.

“Despite the position that Manchester United find themselves in the Premier League, they still need to strengthen in the transfer market this summer,” Parker said via the Sun.

“Regarding the centre-backs, people talk about bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire, but I would look at bringing in two centre-backs, why can’t it be a player who comes in and plays alongside Victor Lindeloff?

“Harry Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself, he sits way too deep, he dribbles for the sake of dribbling and runs himself into cul-de-sacs.”

Parker added that Maguire put goalkeeper David de Gea in a ‘terrible position’ with a ‘terrible clearance’ in the build-up to one of Sheffield United’s goals in the Blades’ recent shock win at Old Trafford.

“The goal against Sheffield United he put David De Gea in a terrible position, and he made a terrible clearance which people then blamed the goalkeeper,” he said.

“Sometimes you need to look at the build-up to see the mistakes.

“I have always been unsure about Maguire since the day Manchester United signed him. When they paid £80m, the club didn’t buy an £80m centre back, it was great business by Leicester.

“Despite the position that Manchester United find themselves in the Premier League, they still need to strengthen in the transfer market this summer.

“Bringing in competition for places always helps players to improve their game. You look at Luke Shaw this season, he has really upped his game since the signing of Alex Telles.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United