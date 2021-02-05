‘I thought Jurgen was not that kind of manager’ – Guardiola hits back at Klopp’s ‘two-week break’ comment

“I thought Jurgen was not that kind of manager.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken exception to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s claim that City have profited from a ‘two-week break’ due to positive coronavirus cases at the club.

City’s Premier League game with Everton was postponed on December 28, four hours before kick-off, after a number of positive tests within the Premier League leaders’ bubble.

The postponement meant that City did not play between St Stephen’s Day and January 3.

“We haven’t had a break,” Klopp said on Friday.

“I think City had a two-week break for Covid reasons. It’s really tough. It’s a tough season for many teams.”

When asked about Klopp’s comments at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “He made a mistake – it was two months, three months, four months. That’s why we’re in top form now.

Guardiola and Klopp. “Jurgen has to see the calendar again.

“We had Covid, we had one week, we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge. Maybe I’m wrong and it was two or three weeks.” Guardiola added that he will seek clarification from Klopp on Saturday ahead of Liverpool hosting City at Anfield on Sunday. “Tomorrow when I see Jurgen, I will ask him how long we had off,” said Guardiola.

“I’m surprised, I thought Jurgen was not that kind of manager but maybe it was a misunderstanding from him.

“I will tell him tomorrow,” Guardiola added when asked why he thought Klopp had made the comments.

“I’m not irritated. I didn’t expect it, from him I didn’t expect it. He knows it’s not true. Nobody in the Premier League has two weeks off.

🗣 “He made a mistake, Jurgen has to see the calendar again. I’m surprised I thought Jurgen was not the type of manager to make that comment.” Pep Guardiola responds to Jurgen Klopp’s comments about Manchester City having 2 weeks off pic.twitter.com/dbRho1SptU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 5, 2021

“It might be for a purpose but I didn’t expect he will do it. I thought he wasn’t that type of guy. Maybe I was wrong.”

City can send a strong statement of intent with victory at Anfield on Sunday, which would lift them 10 points clear of champions Liverpool having played a game less – a dramatic turnaround compared to this stage last season.

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester City, pep guardiola