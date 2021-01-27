Graeme Souness lifts lid on long-running criticism of Man United midfielder Paul Pogba

Souness has been one of Pogba’s most vocal critics in recent years.

Paul Pogba has had his fair share of critics in recent years. A flamboyant personality, signed for £89m, he was always going to be an easy target at Manchester United.

Of course, much of the negative discourse around the Frenchman has been well-placed.

Since returning to United from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has offered exciting glimpses of what he is capable of. He has, however, been a frustrating under-performer at Old Trafford.

One of Pogba’s most vocal detractors in recent times has been Graeme Souness. The former Liverpool midfielder has on numerous occasions questioned Pogba’s work-rate and desire to do the ‘ugly’ part of the game.

Souness once said of Pogba: “He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’”

Their differences came to a head last year when Pogba said he did not know who Souness was, prompting the Scot to tell the Frenchman to ‘put your medals on the table’.

Speaking on the United podcast, Pogba said: “I didn’t even know who [Souness] was,” Pogba said. “I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don’t know the face but the name [I do].

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’.

Souness, of course, is well-stocked in that department having won five league titles and three European Cups during his time as a Liverpool player.

Pogba has in recent weeks rediscovered his best form, however, scoring winners against Burnley and Fulham while re-establishing himself as a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (although he was unable to inspire United against Sheffield United as the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing defeat).

And when asked by Robbie Fowler about the United star on the former Liverpool striker’s podcast, Souness said the following:

“There’s no doubting Paul’s qualities,” said Souness. “They’re unique qualities.

“But it’s a bit like Jack Grealish, I think he has had a fabulous year.

Paul Pogba, stop that! 🤯 The control, the turn, the finish. Ridiculous! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4WOazDVX1Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 20, 2021

“For me, he’s sprinting as quickly going back towards his own goal now as he does the other way forwards.

“He’s putting a shift in now for the cause. There’s no doubting their qualities.

“Paul Pogba has got unique qualities. Another wonder goal. He’s the difference in big games.

“My criticism of his was that he didn’t work hard enough for the cause and his team-mates. But you would not find me questioning his raw ability.

“He’s up there with anyone you want to name around today. I just want more from him. He’s that good, he can be the difference in most games; he’s got that much quality. It’s all about the work rate and what he was doing without the ball.”

