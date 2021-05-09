Graeme Souness discusses what Man United need to reach ‘another level’

The Scot was speaking ahead of United’s game at Aston Villa.

Graeme Souness believes Manchester United can mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season provided that they strengthen two areas of the team.

United are firm favourites to finish second behind champions-elect Manchester City with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side three points ahead of third-placed Chelsea, and with two games in hand before Sunday’s encounter with Aston Villa.

The Old Trafford club will also have the chance to prove their progression under Solskjaer by claiming the Europa League title at the end of the month.

Graeme Souness on where United must strengthen.

Victory over Villarreal would clinch the first piece of silverware of the Norwegian’s reign and provide a platform from which they can challenge on the domestic front next term.

To do that, however, Souness believes Solskjaer must bolster his ranks with another midfielder and a striker.

“I think they need something else in midfield, and that number nine,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

🗣”I think they need something else in midfield and a number 9.” Graeme Souness talks about what can take Manchester United to another level to compete for the title next season saying a player like Harry Kane would do that pic.twitter.com/JqK3UKi05F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2021

“If you’re getting someone who’s a regular goalscorer, like Harry Kane or [Erling] Haaland, whether it’s either of them, that alone would take them to another level.

“You’d be scoring more goals, the confidence would filter through the rest of the players. Everyone would be playing with a bit more freedom.

“It would make them more confident, quicker thought and quicker movement of the ball, takes you to another level.”

🗣”For Liverpool it will be super difficult.” Graeme Souness is not sure Liverpool can make the top 4 this season pic.twitter.com/pagXdYGeyM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2021

Souness on Liverpool.

Souness was more downbeat about his former side Liverpool, though, with the Scot admitting it’s going to be very difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men to squeeze into the top four before the end of the season.

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 on Saturday night to keep their Champions League hopes alive, leaving them six points behind Leicester City in fourth with a game in hand.

“Unfortunately for Liverpool I think it will be super difficult, as it is for Spurs [who are a point behind the Reds in seventh],” said Souness, whose thoughts more or less aligned with that of Klopp.

After beating Southampton, Klopp said “it’s not impossible, but it’s difficult” regarding his side’s top-four hopes.

“We will give it a try and see what we get from it,” Klopp told the BBC.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness, Manchester United