Gary Neville names the three signings that would win Man United the title

Would these three fire United to their first Premier League title since 2013?

Were Manchester United to beat Villarreal on Wednesday, it would serve as the most meaningful indication yet that the club are on the right path under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While there have been plenty of positive results under the Norwegian, a first trophy would provide the foundation for potentially bigger accomplishments in the near future.

The current United crop possesses a great deal of potential. In Bruno Fernandes, they have one of the finest playmakers in the world, while there is a firm belief that Mason Greenwood will blossom into one of the deadliest forwards of his generation.

Three familiar names.

And United fans can, of course, look forward to another season watching Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan, who has scored 16 goals this term to establish himself as a fan favourite, signed a one-year extension to his deal earlier this month.

But there is no doubt that United’s current squad can be improved. There is certainly an argument that Solskjaer could use an upgrade on Fred in midfield, while some supporters have clamoured for a right-back who excels in the attacking third (Aaron Wan-Bissaka has yet to fully convince in that department).

Gary Neville, however, does not seem overly concerned with United’s midfield.

During a Twitter Q&A with his followers this week, the Sky Sports pundit and former United right-back named the three signings he feels would take the club above Manchester City in next season’s Premier League.

The three players: Raphael Varane, Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho.

Varane, Kane and Sancho = title https://t.co/KpZ4ydFs8U — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

Not exactly the most surprising trio, but Neville certainly seems convinced. Last summer, United chased Sancho only to be priced out of a move by Borussia Dortmund.

This time, however, the German side would be more receptive to an offer from Old Trafford, according to Bild.

Varane, widely considered one of the best centre-backs of the last 10 years, is also a name that appears regularly in the United gossip columns. The Frenchman has one year left on his deal at Real Madrid.

As for Kane, we’re all familiar with his situation at the moment. Having just sealed his third Premier League golden boot with Tottenham, the England striker seems keen to embark on a new challenge – one that may culminate in him lifting the trophies that have eluded him to this point.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville explained why Wednesday’s Europa League final with Villarreal is an important night for United.

“I think they [Man Utd] have to [challenge next season]. Wednesday night is big for United.

“To finish second and win the Europa League would be seen as big progress, then recruit well in the summer and they have to get really close. Wednesday night is a huge game and it does concern me a little bit with (Harry) Maguire being injured.”

